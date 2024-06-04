Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CALIFORNIA – A trans-identifying male inmate at a women’s prison in California has been relocated to a men’s facility after being charged with raping a female inmate.

The alleged offending inmate was identified as 51-year-old Tremaine “Tremayne” Deon Carroll who had been imprisoned at the Central California Women’s Facility, located in Chowchilla, and subsequently moved about two hours away to the Kern Valley State Prison. Carroll has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of dissuading a witness from testifying, the Post Millennial reported.

One of Carroll’s alleged victims, Jane Doe, said she was attacked and raped by Carroll in a shower at the prison. Doe was serving time for burglary, according to the Daily Mail.

Sources close to the case said Doe asked prison officials to change her cell. Doe chose to room with two female inmates and Carroll.

However, once they became cellmates, Doe said Carroll began expressing sexual interest, and reportedly left the woman flirtatious notes and propositioned her on the second day of co-habitation.

Doe said she rebuffed Carroll’s advances, but a day later she said Carroll attacked and raped her when she was alone in the shower, the Daily Mail reported.

Kern State Prison, where Carroll was transferred, is a male facility.

Carroll has a lengthy and violent criminal history dating back to the late 1980s.

Women’s rights activists said Carroll, who was the public face of those is support of California’s SB 132, which is a law that allows transgender prisoners to be housed in a facility consistent with their gender identity despite their biological anatomy, is a case in point why the law harms incarcerated women, Fox News Digital reported.

“Previous to SB 132, biological male inmates were allowed to, on a case-by-case individualized basis, be placed in women’s facilities. But not if they hadn’t had surgery, and it was always very individualized. What the bill did, what SB 132 did is it took away all of that safeguarding,” said Lauren Bone, legal director of the Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF).

“[SB 132] took away the ability to make individualized case assessments. It made it illegal to discriminate on the basis of anatomy and including things like hormones,” Bone said. “You don’t have to identify as a woman anymore. You can identify as non-binary or many other things. And so, what the results are is that there’s 50 men who are housed there. There are hundreds more on a wait list, who are still being processed. Nearly all of them have penises.”

