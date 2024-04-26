Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – Using props and dummies is an old trick used by drivers to try to fool highway patrol officers and state troopers when illegally using carpool lanes. Every now and then cops will congratulate a motorist for getting really creative while issuing a traffic citation for violating carpool lane laws.

That took place this week when the California Highway Patrol office in Santa Fe Springs called attention to the efforts of a driver who was caught in the carpool lane with a “dummy” that has the sharp resemblance of a well-known rapper and media personality.

“We’ve gotta give it to them, the appearance is next level modeling but at the end of the day… plastic is plastic,” the CHP posted on Instagram along with a picture of the mannequin.

The highway patrol acknowledged the motorist may have gotten away with it, had it not been for another carpool lane violation, KTLA reported.

An officer with the CHP conducted a traffic stop on the offending vehicle for crossing solid double lines. However, the additional violation was quickly detected.

“Officer Kaplan made an enforcement stop on this vehicle for crossing solid double lines only to realize the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle with their plastic friend,” the CHP wrote. “The goatee was sharp … just a little too sharp. The driver was subsequently issued a citation for multiple carpool violations.”

Instagram followers posted comments saying the mannequin had the appearance of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., aka Snoop Dogg. It’s unclear if that was the offender’s intention, but the “dummy” clearly has similarities.