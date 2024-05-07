Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Guatemalan national who is an illegal immigrant in the U.S. was arrested in Florida, accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an underage child, NBC Miami reported.

Marvin Perez Lopez was arrested on Saturday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Although authorities did not disclose details of the kidnapping and sex crime, other than noting the victim is a child under the age of 13, the sheriff’s office revealed the perpetrator is yet again, an undocumented migrant.

During the course of PBSO’s investigation, officials discovered that Lopez left Guatemala in early January and crossed through Mexico before surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents. He was given a date to appear in court in 2027 before being released, according to the Post Millennial.

Lopez later found his way to Palm Beach County, Florida, where officials said he committed the sex crime against the minor child. He is currently being held without bond in the Palm Beach County Jail.