HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have captured the suspect accused of fatally shooting an Arkansas officer during a car stop late Thursday, officials confirmed. Moreover, the slain officer has now been identified.

Officers and agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police and other law enforcement personnel captured Latarius Howard, who also goes by the name “L.T. Truitt,” and a second person in Mississippi, Arkansas State Police confirmed to local news outlet WREG on Friday morning.

A state police spokesperson confirmed the information to Fox News on Friday morning and said additional details would be provided.

Helena-West Helena officers stopped an SUV on Thursday night when Howard, 29, got out and opened fire, striking one officer who later died at a hospital, according to Police Chief James Smith. The slain officer was later identified as Travis Wallace.