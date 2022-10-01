Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

– A sergeant with the Oklahoma City Police Department was killed off-duty in a traffic fatality early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirmed.

Police Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on Interstate 44. Another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center guardrail and struck Burke’s personal vehicle head-on, News On 6 reported.

Burke, 31, was just leaving working in her personal car when the crash occurred, according to the news outlet. She was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement authorities confirmed.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to police.

Burke had been with the police department since May of 2016. She served as a patrol officer in the Springlake Divison, transferred to the highway interdiction unit, and then returned to patrol as a field training officer at the Santa Fe Division, OKCFOX reported.

Outside agencies reacted to the tragic news of Burke’s death.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office:

“Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters with the Oklahoma City Police Department today. Early this morning, one of their officers was killed in a crash on I-44 as she was going home from her shift. Please lift her family and the OKCPD family up in your prayers.”

Midwest City Police Department:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of fallen OKCPD officer this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Oklahoma City Police Department and the family of the officer.”

Oklahoma City Fire Department:

“Our hearts ache this morning as we grieve with our family and friends at the Oklahoma City Police Department who lost one of their own in a tragic accident. We will certainly keep them in our thoughts and prayers as well as the family whose hearts are burdened.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt tweeted on Thursday morning, “This is devastating and sad news. We send our deepest condolences to the officer’s family. The officer’s family and OCPD are in our prayers today.”