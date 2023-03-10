Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OKLAHOMA CITY – A high school cheerleading coach in Oklahoma was allegedly “manipulative and controlling” as she reportedly forced a male student to engage in sex with her several times per week over a period of about five years, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Hawkins. She was a part-time employee at Westmoore High School in Oklahoma City during the ongoing sexual relationship with the victim. Hawkins has since been terminated, a district spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The male victim was a sophomore when the alleged relationship began in September 2017. He has since graduated, but district officials received a letter from him on January 27. It was mailed from a rehab center in California. The correspondence outlined the allegations against Hawkins, according to the affidavit reviewed by the news outlet.

The victim briefly dated Hawkins’ daughter, which is how he and the now-fired high school employee originally met. While watching a soccer game at her house, Hawkins reportedly groped his groin. He said he would remember that specific soccer match for the rest of his life.

Most of the alleged sexual encounters occurred in Hawkins’ house, where she brought the victim during lunch, according to the affidavit.

The victim told investigators in a subsequent interview that he had sex with Hawkins more than 300 times at her home during lunch breaks over the years, the affidavit said.

The victim showed police text messages that he exchanged with Hawkins. The manipulating suspect “got angry” with the victim if he looked at other women on social media, according to the affidavit.

In the text messages, the teen reportedly told Hawkins, “I want you in my life. I just don’t want a romantic relationship,” the affidavit said.

Hawkins initially denied the allegations when she was confronted by investigators. However, she eventually “admitted she made a mistake and began crying and admitted to having been in a sexual relationship” with the student.

When police tried to determine how many trysts she had with the victim, “She repeatedly stated, ‘No clue,’ indicating numerous times,” according to the affidavit.

Hawkins was taken into custody and booked on charges that included second-degree rape and sexual battery, Fox reported.

The Moore Public School District issued a statement following Hawkins’ arrest.

“Moore Public Schools recently learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in the past. We immediately contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department, and a report was filed. The coach was immediately released from their duties,” a school spokesperson said in an email.

“The safety and security of Moore Public Schools’ students and employees is our foremost concern. MPS school officials will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation of this matter.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...