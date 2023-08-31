Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested an off-duty deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office who is accused of murdering his wife Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. regarding a report of a domestic-related shooting at a residence near Southwest 29th Street and Sara Road. First responders found a female adult who appeared to have been shot and killed inside the home, police said via a news release.

The victim was identified by authorities as 40-year-old Jordan Cannon. Her husband, Vaughn Cannon, 41, was at the scene and taken into custody. He was booked at the Canadian County Jail on murder charges, KOCO 5 News reported.

The police press statement says investigators learned the married couple was involved in a heated argument when Vaughn “retrieved a gun” and fatally shot Jordan.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that both Jordan and Vaughn Cannon worked as deputies for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The homicide is being investigated by the Oklahoma City Police Department. No further details regarding the homicide were immediately available.

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason spoke to reporters during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, according to KOCO.

“Deputy Jordan Cannon was a courageous and compassionate deputy who was senselessly murdered at her residence in Oklahoma City early this morning,” Amason said. “This heinous act not only robs us of a dedicated and courageous public servant but also shakes the foundation of the community in which she served.”

After expressing his grief, Amason also said he was extremely angry due to the circumstances.

“To be honest, I’m pissed off,” the sheriff emphasized. “I’m mad at him for taking her life.”

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Cleveland County Courthouse to honor Deputy Jordan Cannon.

