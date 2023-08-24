Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPDATE: The suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded six others at a popular Orange County biker bar was identified Thursday morning as John Snowling, a retired police sergeant from the City of Ventura, KTLA reported. He was killed in the gun battle.

A friend of Snowling’s wife, who was with her at the bar Wednesday evening, said the spouse had filed for divorce against the suspect, NBC News reported.

According to Ventura County Superior Court records, the divorce proceedings began Dec. 21, 2022, with the matter still ongoing.

A witness to the bloodbath, Betty Fruichantie, said she and the suspected shooter’s wife didn’t initially move when the shots were fired.

“We thought, I thought it was just firecrackers,” Fruichantie told NBC Los Angeles. “She didn’t say anything. People were getting shot. People were getting shot.”

The shooter’s wife “was injured in the shooting and is not deceased,” according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department statement on Thursday.

#OCSDPIO The suspect of the Trabuco Canyon shooting is confirmed as John Snowling, 59. Despite misinformation, his wife was injured in the shooting and is not deceased. We will provide additional information at the press briefing this afternoon. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

Original Law Officer article.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – At least four people are dead and five others were wounded Wednesday evening as gunfire erupted at a historic and popular biker bar in California. The rustic drinking establishment — Cook’s Corner — is located in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County where El Toro Road meets Live Oak Canyon Road and is frequented by off-duty and retired law enforcement motorcycle riders. The gunman is among the dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The mayhem began shortly after 7 p.m. as a domestic dispute, allegedly between a retired sergeant from the Ventura Police Department and his wife inside the bar. He reportedly shot and killed his wife, sources told KCAL News. (Later proven to be incorrect.)

It’s unclear if the gunman was fatally shot by responding deputies or whether he killed himself. Although authorities have not identified the shooter, KCAL sources said he was a retired sergeant who had 30 years with the Ventura Police Department and was believed to be the sole shooter.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene and paramedics transported six people to the hospital, five of whom required treatment for gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Four people, including the gunman, were pronounced dead at the scene, KTLA reported.

During a press conference later in the evening, Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said several deputies entered the property and were confronted by the suspect, who’s been identified only as a male adult.

Four people are dead and several were wounded after a gunman opened fire at Cook’s Corner in Orange County, California. (Screenshot ABC 7)

A shooting occurred involving multiple deputies and the suspect was fatally shot. Hallock could not confirm if deputies struck the gunman, although he said it was “safe to assume” that was the case.

The Sheriff’s Department is working to confirm whether the gunman was in fact a retired law enforcement officer.

Among the injured, two are listed in critical condition, while the other four are stable, the New York Post reported.

According to one witness whose friend was shot in the back and is believed to be among the dead, he first heard five to six shots from inside the bar and then a pause followed by a barrage of additional gunshots. He hid in the bar’s kitchen with a chef who was shot in the arm, KCAL reported.

Another eyewitness said deputies shot the gunman outside the bar as he was heading to his truck.

Investigators recovered one firearm from the scene and no responding deputies were injured during the gun battle.

Cook’s Corner, officially located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road, opened in 1926. It was likely packed at the time of the gunfire as patrons came for its unlimited spaghetti night and a live band.

Undersheriff Jeff Hallock described the establishment as “a beloved part” of the community.

Law Officer managing editor Jim McNeff lived a few miles from Cook’s Corner for nearly 25 years before relocating to another state.

“Despite the biker ambiance, you would typically feel pretty safe since many off-duty cops make it a destination ride,” McNeff said. “That certainly was not the case Wednesday night.”

Earlier this month an off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was fatally shot at golf course in Fontana during an encounter of domestic violence.