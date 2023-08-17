Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FONTANA, Calif. – The man fatally shot by Fontana police at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club Tuesday afternoon was identified as Deputy Alejandro Diaz, 45, a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Diaz was off-duty and described as “distraught and drinking” during a domestic violence encounter at a nearby home, which precipitated the officer-involved shooting at the golf course, KTLA reported.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic shooting incident involving our off-duty deputy who passed away yesterday. We are in close communication with Fontana Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as they conduct their ongoing investigation. This incident is extremely difficult for the family, our personnel, and the officers involved,” LASD said in a statement.

The Fontana Police Department also released a statement regarding the traumatic officer-involved shooting.

“The Fontana Police Department understands the impact this incident has on our community and law enforcement as a whole and are dedicated to maintaining open lines of communication and fostering trust with our community as we work through this challenging situation,” the police agency said.

Law Officer article, August 16, 2023

FONTANA, Calif. – A distraught man carrying firearms on a Southern California golf course was fatally shot by responding officers Tuesday afternoon. The deceased individual was later identified as a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began about 3:45 p.m. near the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in the City of Fontana when authorities received a 911 call that a man was in a domestic dispute at a nearby residence in the 16000 block of Colonial Drive.

The individual, later identified as an off-duty LASD deputy, was drinking and distraught before allegedly discharging his weapon into a wall of the home, KTLA reported.

Fontana officers arrived at the home, but the reporting party said the man left the house and headed toward the golf course carrying two guns.

A witness at the club said the man fired multiple rounds after walking onto the golf course.

“Just started shooting. Shooting up everything. Scaring the golfers, shooting at the police … It seems that mental health is real. He lost his edge and just started shooting up the neighborhood,” neighbor Myesha Dowe said.

The man was confronted by responding officers and subsequently shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Fontana police sergeant at the scene confirmed the decedent was an off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Rick Danruther, manager at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club, said fortunately there were not many people present during the frightening situation.

“Fontana Police did a great job,” Danruther noted. “They got his attention and took care of things.”

Police have not released investigative details or the identity of the deceased deputy. He was believed to be in his 40s.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

