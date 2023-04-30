Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Columbus, Ohio – Columbus City Schools saw thousands of “major incidents” such as fights, assaults and sexual or gun-related offenses that required help from external agencies such as police during the first three months of this school year. The same district ended its school resource officer program two years earlier according to Fox News.

Columbus City Schools, which is the state’s largest with approximately 47,000 students, logged 3,389 fights and threats, including 1,128 physical assaults, 188 sexual misconduct incidents and 163 occurrences of vandalism, from Aug. 29 to Nov. 30, according to public records obtained by the Columbus Dispatch.

Records also indicated 16 incidents of false alarms and bomb threats, 15 incidents of arson and explosives and seven incidents of alcoholic beverage use, possession or sale.

⚠️ WARNING Very disturbing video from a felonious assault that happened yesterday at Mifflin HS. It’s time @ColsCitySchools returns SRO’s and takes student, teacher, and staff safety serious. Our children should be concerned with math tests, not being stabbed in school. pic.twitter.com/k0a56PkMOD — Brian Steel (@EVPFOP9) April 30, 2023

A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools explained to the outlet that the numbers could be skewed by the fact that one fight could be logged multiple times in the district’s system during the disciplinary process.

