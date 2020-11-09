HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have launched an investigation Sunday evening following a fatal shooting at a church in High Point, North Carolina.

According to a press release, authorities responded to reports of shots fired at Living Water Baptist Church, located on 1300 Brentwood Street.

After arriving on scene, officers located one deceased Black male whose identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family as well as a few other victims suffering from minor injures.

High Point Police said detectives will interview potential witnesses and involved parties, conduct searches of any people, vehicles, or places that may contain evidence of crime and collect any relevant materials that may aid in investigation or prosecution.

“High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions,” authorities said.

As a result, no additional information on the victim, suspect, or any other details surrounding the incident has been made immediately available.

Since police were coy in the press release, details regarding the incident are unclear. However, law enforcement authorities said updated information will be provided during regular business hours on Monday, Fox News reported.

WFMY reporter Ben Smart noted that a crowd of roughly 50 people had gathered at the crime scene, which was surrounded by a heavy police presence and barrier tape.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.