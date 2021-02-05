HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three North Carolina police officers have been shot as a standoff with a suspect continues outside a High Point home, according to reports.

While on patrol in the area about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, High Point officers heard gunfire, which drew their attention to a home on West English Road, WGHP reported. A man who was on the porch then barricaded himself inside the house.

“He ended up retreating back into the house, and we ended up having a barricaded subject,” said Lt. Matt Truitt, public information officer of the High Point Police Department.

BREAKING: 3 officers shot and man barricades inside a home on West English. All officers taken to hospital with NON life threatening injuries. The suspect is still barricaded inside the home and officers are trying to negotiate. pic.twitter.com/nrff1aM7zL — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) February 5, 2021

Tactical officers later arrived and attempted to get the man to leave the house, police told WFMY. The suspect then opened fire, striking three officers, the news organizations reported.

“The people that we work with each and every day have been struck by gunfire,” Truitt said. “This is something that you never want to receive a call like this, as far as another one of your coworkers has been struck by gunfire.”

All three are expected to survive, authorities said.

“We do have a job to do, and we do have a duty to protect life as well, so that’s the reason that negotiations are being made and the house hasn’t been knocked down or however you wanna say it,” Truitt said. “We do have to remain calm and stay focused on our agenda and what we need to accomplish and the end result is that nobody is injured and that and we can safely take this person into custody.”

As of 7 a.m. Friday, the standoff was still ongoing, according to WHOI. Guilford County sheriff’s deputies and Greensboro police have also responded to the scene, authorities said.