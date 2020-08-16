CEDAR PARK, Texas — Three Cedar Park police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home in the city just north of Austin, authorities said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a residence when they were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home, KVUE reported.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment.

In a tweet, the department said the three officers were at a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect has not been apprehended as tactical officers have responded.

At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition.

This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this time. https://t.co/7Doy83CKjN — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

Moreover, the incident could be a hostage situation with children inside the home, FOX 7 Austin reported, citing police.

A law enforcement source at the scene of the shooting told FOX 7 Austin that one officer was shot in the arm. Another officer was shot in the chest but was protected by his vest. A third officer has suffered a grazing head wound.

Law enforcement source at scene of CedarPark shooting tells @fox7austin

one officer was shot in the arm. another officer shot in the chest but his vest protected him , and another officer has a grazing head wound. pic.twitter.com/Jo8aoZtMyu — rudy koski (@KoskionFOX7) August 16, 2020

Police are asking people in the area to stay in their homes during the incident.