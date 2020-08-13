Public debate is over. The deal is done.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has slashed $150 million from the Austin Police Department’s budget, roughly 34 percent of the agency’s $434 million total budget.

The move comes after months of protests throughout the city, calling for defunding the police, KVUE reported .

The budget cuts will cancel all three upcoming cadet classes, reduce officer overtime pay and remove vacant officer positions, according to the proposal Councilmember Greg Casar distributed.

Almost $80 million of the cuts will separate certain functions from APD, such as the 911 Call Center and Special Investigations Unit. The remaining $49 million in cuts will defund APD units including mounted patrol, traffic enforcement and lake patrol. That money would be put on hold as council members "reimagine" public safety over the course of a year. The council vote was unanimous. The new budget cycle goes into effect October 1, 2020.

These are some of the police department units that were cut or reduced during the budget approval: