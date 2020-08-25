KENOSHA, Wis. — New footage from a different angle has emerged of the moments before Jacob Blake was shot multiple times by a Wisconsin police officer as Blake tried to get into his vehicle, according to a report.

The video captured Blake, 29, engaged in a struggle with at least two Kenosha police officers on the right side of his gray SUV on Sunday, TMZ reported.

Here's a video of the shooting that happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This video shows the shooting of Jacob Blake from a different vantage point. pic.twitter.com/d2CYIis6Zm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2020

An officer appears to be trying to restrain him before he manages to get up and walks to the driver’s side door, the clip shows.

Viral video taken from another vantage point shows an officer fire several rounds at the non-compliant subject.

Blake was airlifted to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery, his family said Monday, FOX reported.

Blake’s shooting in front of his three young sons sparked violent protests after he’d reportedly just helped break up a fight.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the state Justice Department investigates.

Dr. Ron Martinelli, a highly regarded forensic criminologist and author of “The Truth Behind the Black Lives Matter Movement and the War on Police,” shared the following preliminary perspective on the shooting with Law Officer:

I have now reviewed the only video we have about 12X. Here is the forensic analysis so far in seconds. (Written prior to publication of second video.) Entire videotape from start to first shot fired is 7 secs. At 4 secs, as Blake walks around the front of the grey SUV he appears to place his left hand into his waistband just as he gets near the closed drivers side door. At 5 secs, Blake appears to move his right hand into his waistband as he is facing away from the shooting officer. At 5 secs., in response, the initial shooting officer grabs Blake’s shirt with his left support hand while pointing a gun at Blake’s back with his right (gun) hand. At this point, Blake opens the car door away from the officer and is actively pulling away from the officer. At 6 secs, Blake continues to be pulling away from the restraining officer as he enters the drivers’ side door. At 7 secs, Blake is observed to be bending down low as he enters the SUV. His body movements in bending low is inconsistent with how a normal person would enter a vehicle to sit in the driver’s seat. At 7 secs, in response to Blake bending low inside the vehicle, the restraining officer begins shooting Blake. Key notes here: The video does not depict the encounter or any resistance between Blake and the two officers from the point he began walking around the front of the SUV. The shooting officer(s) had one second or less to make a deadly force decision based upon his observations and experiences with Blake which were definitely furtive, suspicious, resistive and threatening to the officers. Civilians and analysts need to review the totality of the circumstances from the standpoint of officers dealing with Blake and experiencing his resistance, his suspicious and furtive movement, his abnormal physical resistance to their efforts to restrain him, and their law enforcement education, training and experience. 25% of all officers shot/killed are killed during vehicle stops and encounters with people inside vehicles. 25% of all officers shot/killed are killed during domestic violence calls. This was a domestic violence call. Obviously more information and evidence are needed. I caution people not to try to 20/20 hindsight, armchair quarterback this incident. Wait until all of the facts are in to make more informed decisions.

The Kenosha police union issued a brief statement regarding the shooting.

“As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident,” Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha police union, said in a statement, Law Officer reported.