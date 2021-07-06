Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















TOLEDO, Ohio — A mass shooting during a Fourth of July block party in Ohio left one person dead and 11 others injured. According to authorities, many of the wounded victim’s are underage.

The Toledo Police Department dispatched officers to a call Monday at 12:24 a.m. regarding a male shooting into the air and hundreds of people fighting in the street, Chief George Kral told reporters.

Subsequent 911 calls reported more shots being fired near Lawrence Avenue and Wall Street. When authorities responded to the scene, they found multiple people injured, the chief said, Fox News reported.

The wounded included nine individuals, ranging in age from 11 to 19, who are said to be in stable condition. Two others, a man, 51 and a 19-year-old, were in critical condition. A 17-year-old male was airlifted to the hospital but did not survive, the chief said.

Kral described efforts made by the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department to save as many lives as they could.

Unfortunately, many people in attendance are not cooperating with police. Therefore, it was unclear what started the fight, and no suspects have been arrested after more than 80 rounds were fired from multiple firearms, according to the chief.

“We should be angry,” Kral said. “We need to come together as a community. We’ve seen violence like this in this country all year long, and now it’s hit home. Someone there knows who was shooting these guns.”