LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sergeant of Louisville Metro Police Department who was shot in the leg during the narcotic raid, which led to the death of Breonna Taylor, has filed a lawsuit against her boyfriend.

In the lawsuit, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly said he was shot in the thigh by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, as police were making entry into their residence, KTLA reported.

He alleges that the shot was “outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency or morality.”

The lawsuit accuses Walker of battery, assault and emotional distress.

Walker’s attorney, Steve Romines, called the legal action a “baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny.”

