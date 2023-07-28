Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Louisville police officer who suffered a gunshot wound to the head while responding to a deadly April shooting at a bank is set to be released from the hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, suffered a critical gunshot wound to the head while responding to a mass shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville April 10, 2023. During the murderous attack, five victims were killed and another eight were wounded. The gunman also died during the bloodbath, Law Officer previously reported.

Wilt was working only his fourth shift as a police officer after graduating from the academy just 11 days before the bank massacre. The courageous first-year officer was one of the first responders at the scene and ran toward gunfire without hesitation, authorities said. Other officers eventually shot and killed the gunman.

The critically wounded officer had brain surgery following the shooting. He spent roughly a month on a ventilator, authorities said.

Now, following three months of both medical and rehab treatment, Wilt is being discharged from the Frazier Rehabilitation institute in Louisville, law enforcement authorities said Thursday, Yahoo News reported.

“This is the day we have all been praying for,” a statement from Louisville Police said. “The Wilt family has felt so much love and support from so many people and would like to extend an invite to all LMPD, all first responders, as well as the entire community to attend a celebration of Ofc. Wilt returning home!”

The celebration is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Southeast Christian Church in Middletown, east of Louisville, the agency noted.

“The Wilt Family asks for continued support and prayers as they transition him home. We are all very appreciative to all those who assisted in his recovery and Southeast for hosting this event. This will be the first time, Officer Wilt will be able to see, in person, the love and support the community has for him. We look forward to seeing you there! Thank you for all the love and support!” the statement concludes.

RELATED

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...