JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. – A couple in Kentucky were taken into custody on human trafficking-related charges after they reportedly offered to sell their newborn twin daughters for $5,000.

Zackary Davis and Jacquilyn Keith, of Jackson County, claimed the attempt to sell their babies was a joke, but authorities see it differently as the pair was arrested last week and booked into Jackson County Detention Center. They’ve each been charged with promoting human trafficking, the Post Millennial reported.

Davis’s sister-in-law provided law enforcement authorities with screenshots and a recorded conversation that demonstrated the couple’s intention to sell their twin daughters to her for $5,000, according to court documents.

The couple claimed the whole thing was a joke, yet officials believe they were serious in their effort to sell the newborns.

Davis and Keith were booked into jail and held on a $10,000 bond. They were scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

Chief Deputy Zachary Bryant of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told WKYT this was the first case of this nature that he’s been involved in.

“Fortunately, this is the first time I’ve ever had to charge this, and hopefully I never have to charge it again,” said Bryant.

Social services has taken custody of the couple’s five children, authorities confirmed.