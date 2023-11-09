Kentucky mother charged with murdering her children

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky mother is facing two counts of murder after she reportedly shot and killed her two young children inside their home Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas, of Shepherdsville, in connection to the double homicide that left her children dead, WAVE News reported.

The sheriff’s department said in a press release that deputies responded to the home in the 200 block of Bentwood Drive Wednesday just after 11:00 a.m. regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two children, ages six and nine, covered in blood and suffereing from critical gunshot wounds.

Although the children were rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, they were later pronounced dead, officials said.

The mother of the children was identified as Lucas. Witnesses told investigators that she was responsible for killing her kids, whose names were withheld.

Lucas was subsequently taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder, Fox News reported.

“The investigation is in its early stages and once more information becomes available, it may be released. At this time, it appears all parties in relation to this incident have been accounted for and there is no threat to the community,” Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar noted in a press release.

It’s unclear if the children’s father was part of their lives.

The double homicide left neighbors stunned, according to WAVE.

“It’s a good neighborhood to live in,” nearby neighbor Steve Steier said. “This is just out of the ordinary.”

Lucas was booked at the Bullitt County Detention Center.

