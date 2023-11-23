Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon after a multiple-car freight train derailment in Rockcastle County.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

At least 15 train cars were involved in the derailment, several of which are now leaking unspecified chemical substances. One of the train cars was carrying sulfur, authorities confirmed, according to FOX 56 News.

The train derailed occurred between Mullins Station and Livingston. The governor said people in Livingston were being encouraged to evacuate.

Police and fire as well as railroad crews were all on scene assessing the wreckage. One person of the two-member crew suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

US 25 was blocked in both directions between the Laurel County line and Calloway Branch Road, said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London, represents the 21st Senate District, which includes Rockcastle County. He released a statement regarding the derailment, FOX 56 reported.

“I want to commend the collective response and how everyone has stepped up to protect and inform residents in these communities. The response was swift, and Rockcastle County Middle School was quickly made into an overnight shelter, a safe location for those impacted,” he said.

The cause of the derailment will be part of an ongoing investigative process, officials said.