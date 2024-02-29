Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – A college wrestler at a private Christian university in Kentucky was strangled and killed in his dorm room last Saturday, prompting a manhunt lasting several hours that led to a campus-wide lockdown before another wrestler was taken into custody on murder charges.

Law enforcement authorities were dispatched to Campbellsville University around 12:43 a.m. when 18-year-old Josiah Kilman was found unresponsive. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Associated Press reported.

Kilman was a freshman theology major and wrestling team member from Columbia Falls, Montana, the university said.

Shortly after the crime was discovered and Kilman was pronounced dead, an arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Charles Escalera, who was also a student at the University and had been on the wrestling team, according to reports.

Campbellsville University is located about 85 miles south of Louisville. The campus was placed on lockdown with students ordered to “shelter in place,” following the homicide.

Late Saturday afternoon, a farmer saw Escalera in his barn on the border of Taylor and Green counties. The Kentucky State Police responded and arrested him without incident, Campbellsville Police told Fox News Digital.

A short time later, the university announced that the lockdown was lifted once the suspect had been captured.

Escalera was booked at the Taylor County Detention Center. He was charged with murder and second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $2 million, according to court records.

“A motive for the crime is still undetermined at this time,” Campbellsville Police Chief Shannon Wilson wrote in the department’s release. “However, the case is still ongoing.”