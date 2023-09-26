Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Louisville police officer who was critically wounded by a gunman while conducting a traffic stop has been released from the hospital, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Officer Brandon Haley was struck in the torso by gunfire Sept. 7, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The agency shared news of his discharge in an update posted Monday on Facebook.

We are happy to report that Officer Brandon Haley has been discharged from the hospital and was able to return home. His recovery journey will continue from home as he works with home health and receives outpatient services. The strength and determination he has shown continues to improve as he works through the next phases of recovery. Our family cannot express how much the love and support from the community means to them. The support has allowed his wife to continue to remain by his side and assist in his healing journey. This community is beautiful and healing in so many ways. Please continue to keep Brandon and all of his family in your thoughts and prayers as his road to recovery continues.

Haley has been an officer since 2021. He was struck by gunfire when shots rang out from a residence near the location of the traffic stop, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Another officer on scene returned fire and managed to drag Haley to safety without being injured, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Five men were eventually taken into custody and charged with a variety of crimes. However, no one has yet been charged with shooting Haley.

