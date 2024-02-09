Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. – A trans-identifying biological male in Kentucky who had been charged with felony sexual abuse of a baby, had the crime reduced to a misdemeanor and will not face jail time after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Maria Childres, aka Mark Childres, a transgender daycare worker in Kentucky, was originally charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 and three counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12, the Post Millennial reported.

The sexual abuse occurred in November of 2022 at Explore Learning Academy where Childres worked in the daycare. The victim was a female baby. The criminal offense occurred while Childres was changing a diaper. The defendant was not only accused of sexual abuse, but various forms of physical abuse as well.

The crime was reported after a co-worker observed Childres perform a “circular motion” while rubbing the infant’s genitalia and said, “That was her clit area, and she likes it. It just made her day.”

The witness said the baby was in duress while being molested by Childres.

On January 29, prosecutors amended/dismissed the felony charges in exchange for Childres guilty plea to simple sexual misconduct, which is a Class A misdemeanor, according to Reduxx.

As a result of the plea agreement, the judge postponed sentencing in favor of a 6-month conditional discharge. In addition to avoiding incarceration, Childres may be able to clear the criminal record by adhering to the requirements of the conditional discharge, per the news outlet.

Maria Childres. (Facebook via Reduxx)

Childres, who first began identifying as a female approximately seven years ago, was represented by prominent trans activist lawyer Madison Leach.

Editors note: Other news outlets spelled the name “Childers.” However, the booking paperwork spelled it “Childres.” Therefore, we went with the spelling on the booking form.