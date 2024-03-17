Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Colorado is preparing to become the first state in the nation with segregated housing accommodations for transgender individuals in prison, if a judge signs off on it.

Several transgender inmates filed a class action lawsuit in 2019 against the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC). In the civil action, the plaintiffs allege discrimination, harassment and assault. A judge is scheduled to rule on a consent decree — a court-ordered settlement in a legal dispute — that would bring further changes.

The decree would create two separate housing units for transgender inmates: the “Voluntary Transgender Unit” (VTU) at the men’s Sterling Correctional Facility, and the “Integration Unit” (IU) at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, Fox News Digital reported.

In addition to segregated housing in the state’s penitentiary system, the consent decree would also accommodate hormone treatment, surgical sex changes and provide a financial settlement.

All trans individuals currently or previously in CDOC would reportedly receive a share of the $2.1 million payout, which could range from $1,000 to $10,000 for person.

A CDOC spokesperson said they “anticipate [a decision] will happen soon, but there is no specific timeline,” for its finalization.

The original lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 100 biological males identifying as women in CDOC. Allegations in the suit claim the prison system “expose[d] them to harassment, rape, sexual assault, and other violence,” at the hands of guards and other inmates.

According to court documents, several of the plaintiffs seeking judicial approval of the consent decree are currently serving life without parole for homicide and assault, Fox reported.

Colorado Republican Party chairman Dave Williams called the consent decree another step the “woke left” is taking toward “up-ending our criminal justice system.”

“We’re making accommodations for folks that we shouldn’t be making accommodations for,” Williams told Fox. “This is an outrageous situation.”

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill so these people can feel better about themselves,” Williams said. “Especially if they’ve committed homicide.”