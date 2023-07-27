Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. – A man who was convicted of fatally beating two of his own infants, and spent time on death row until California’s governor signed an executive order to suspend capital punishment, is now reportedly waiting to have breast implants after his transfer to a California women’s prison.

In what sounds like a disturbing Saturday Night Live skit, this is happening in the real world. The biological male previously known as Jason Michael Hann began referring to himself as a woman in 2019 and now goes by the name Jessica Marie Hann, according to Reduxx.

“Jason Michael Hann admitted to killing two of his children weeks after they were born,” reported the Desert Sun in 2014, citing trial documents. “The infants’ bodies were discovered 1,500 miles apart from each other in separate storage units and in advanced stages of decomposition.”

A 2013 excerpt in the Desert Sun announcing a trial date for Hann and his girlfriend.

In separate homicides, Hann was convicted of killing his one-month-old baby boy and 10-week-old baby girl. He was moved to death row in California after his conviction for the killings in 2013, the Post Millennial reported.

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive, which led to the suspension of the death penalty in California.

Hann’s girlfriend, Krissy Werntz, also took part in the killing of the daughter and was incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF).

In 2019, Hann declared he wanted to identify as a woman while on death row. As a result, he was transferred to the general women’s population in 2020.

Once Hann was transferred to CCWF, Werntz reportedly feared her life was in danger, and was subsequently granted an emergency transfer to an undisclosed location before Hann arrived.

Now, Hann is now awaiting a breast augmentation subsidized by taxpayers, Reduxx reported.

Amie Ichikawa is the founder of Women II Women, an organization that represents incarcerated women’s rights. She is concerned about biological men being placed into prison institutions with female inmates.

“Incarcerated women have been overlooked and forcibly made to be the losers of every political game possible when legislators need to dump a problem or sweep something under the rug out of the public’s eye,” Ichikawa said.

She also noted that women in prison “are quietly watching themselves being erased while men, who have penises, get facial feminization surgeries, laser hair removal, Adams apple reductions… all paid for with your tax dollars.”