Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WISCONSIN – Half of the trans-identifying biological males currently serving time in prison in Wisconsin have been convicted of at least one sex crime, according to recent revelations uncovered by a conservative think tank.

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project discovered the insightful details during its analysis of Wisconsin Department of Corrections data obtained via an April 2022 public records request, the Post Millennial reported.

According to the report, 81 out of 161 trans-identifying biological males in Wisconsin prisons have sex crimes on their record. “Doesn’t exactly fit the narrative” the Oversight Project noted in its social media post.

Here is a list of the disgusting Sex Crimes in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/q01fUPyJEz — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) August 24, 2023

Under Wisconsin law, the wide array of sex crimes include sexual exploitation of a child, forced viewing of a sexual act, rape, sexual intercourse without consent, sexual intercourse with a child, indecent behavior with a child, enticing a child, incest, and many more, including various degrees of the listed offenses.

The report did not reveal which sex-related crimes were committed by the 81 trans-identifying inmates.

RELATED

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...