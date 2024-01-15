JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman in Indiana became trapped in her submerged car when an off-duty deputy plunged into into the floodwaters to rescue her, according to a report.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday from a distressed woman who said she was trapped due to floodwaters, according to a press release.

Law enforcement officials said the woman, later identified as Jennifer Colvin of North Vernon, became trapped in her vehicle due to water rapidly rushing into the automobile, WHAS 11 reported.

Deputy Mark Holt was off-duty but in the area when the woman called for help. He quickly arrived on scene and discovered a 2019 Honda CRV on the flooded road with water rising above the hood. Colvin was unable to get out of the car as water was up to her neck.

Holt jumped into the water without hesitation and managed to get Colvin out of the vehicle and placed her in his patrol unit so she could get warm.

As other first responders arrived, Colvin was subsequently transported to Schneck Medical Center where she was treated for possible hypothermia, according to WHAS 11.