HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A deputy in Indiana died overnight after being electrocuted by downed wires while investigating a traffic colliison.

Sheriff Jack Sadler of the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Fred Fislar was responding to a single-vehicle crash around 11:50 p.m. north of County Road 300 S and State Road 267 just north of Plainfield, reported FOX 59.

At the scene of the wreck was a 2009 Honda passenger vehicle, which struck a utility pole, leaving low-hanging electrical wires near the crash site.

Fislar arrived at the scene, and within minutes of his arrival a passing motorist saw he had fallen to the ground. The citizen used the deputy’s radio to notify dispatchers of the tragedy.

“Deputy Fislar was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition after he sustained injuries from coming into contact with power lines,” Sadler confirmed.

However, despite life-saving measures by medical personnel, Fislar was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Our heart is broken for the Fislar family, for our department family and for the community family,” Sadler said. “I hope that everyone will come together and show honor to a true hero of our community.”

The sheriff’s office said the driver injured in the initial crash was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Fislar’s body was later transported to the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office, complete with a law enforcement escort, FOX 59 reported.

“Now, that he is here, we have an IMPD officer that is standing by his side, he is draped in a flag from the United States of America, then an officer or Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy will stand and stay with Deputy Fislar from now until the time he is laid to rest,” said Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police.

“The family will need time to process what has occurred. It’s important to remember this is one of the most intimate things that can happen in a family, so we have to be respectful of that,” Snyder said. “And if they invite us into those funeral arrangements, we have plenty of resources and support teams that will help them through that process and help walk along the sheriff’s department as well to ensure that proper honors and tributes are made to Deputy Fislar for his sacrifice he made here tonight for all of us.”

BREAKING: Officers honor the late Deputy Fred Fislar as his body is transported to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. Deputy Fislar was a 2.5 year veteran of the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind two young children and a wife.@CBS4Indy @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/0kk1yHHkx1 — Kit Hanley (@kithanleytv) April 16, 2024

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Fislar was hired by the sheriff’s office in December 2021. He leaves behind a wife and two children, one who is 6-years-old, and a young toddler who is 6-months-old.

