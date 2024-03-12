Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDIANAPOLIS – Officer Thomas Mangan of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was shot in the throat two years ago. Now the man who was convicted in the shooting, 33-year-old Mylik Hill, has been sentenced to 87 years in prison.

Officer Mangan was serving his first year with IMPD when he was seriously wounded. He suffered damage to his voice box and Adam’s apple when Hill shot him in the throat at the base of his neck in February 2022, Fox News Digital reported.

Last month, a jury convicted Hill of two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.



On Monday, a Marion County judge dispensed the sentence of 87 years in prison upon the convicted man. Afterward, Deputy Prosecutor Amy Jacobson spoke with FOX 59.

“The court heard today all the evidence regarding the long and tough journey that he’s (Mangan) been on,” Jacobson noted. “Today was just the end of that where justice was found and Mr. Hill will be held accountable for his actions.”

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears later issued a statement in a news release. “The significant sentence announced today not only marks the end of a challenging chapter for Officer Mangan, his loved ones, and his law enforcement family but it sends a message that attacks on our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated,” Mears said. Mangan was shot as IMPD officers responded to the scene of a traffic collision in the city’s Fountain Square neighborhood. Upon arrival, witnesses directed officers to a vehicle and Hill, who was believed to be connected to the reported crash, prosecutors previously outlined. As officers approached, they ordered Hill to stop and show his hands. Hill not only ignored commands, but he opened fire, striking Mangan in the neck, before trying to flee on foot, Fox reported. A second officer returned fire, wounding Hill, who continued to discharge several more rounds before temporarily evading capture. He was later located and arrested, while officers also recovered his handgun.