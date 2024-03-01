Missouri police officer shot and killed while trying to rescue court process server who also died in shooting

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – An officer with the Independence Police Department and a court employee with Jackson County were both shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a residence in northeast Independence, Missouri. Two additional officers were wounded during the gunfire, according to reports.

The 16th Judicial District Circuit Court said the double homicide occurred during an eviction notice at the residence in question. A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said multiple civil process servers arrived at a home in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith Road, KCTV 5 reported.

As the eviction notice took place, someone at the residence opened fire and shot one of the process servers. Following the shooting, another court employee at the scene and a neighbor called 911 for police assistance.

Officers from the Independence Police Department responded at 1:09 p.m. Upon arrival, police rendered aid to the critically wounded court employee. As they provided aid, two police officers were shot.

One of those police officers was killed by gunfire. He was identified as Ofcr. Cody Allen. The process server also died from his wounds. He was identified as Drexel Mack by Jackson County Presiding Judge Jalilah Otto, according to FOX 4 Kansas City.

In addition to the deceased officer, several reports indicate two additional responding officers suffered a gunshot wound, but each one is expected to make a full recovery.

The unnamed shooting suspect was captured and taken to the hospital due to unspecified minor injuries, KCTV 5 reported.

“Every day there are people at the court who serve legal papers and who handle evictions and that is their job, and they perform their jobs diligently,” Judge Otto said. “Our hearts are very heavy and we send our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Mack, and the families of the Independence Police Department officers who also suffered tragedies today.” In the Jackson County Circuit Court, the civil process department handles the same duties that a sheriff’s office civil division would in other Missouri counties. Yet in this case, a civil process server is a Jackson County court employee, FOX 4 reported. Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman said serving his community is what Allen enjoyed doing, and that he was always there for his fellow officers, according to KSHB. “He always had a smile,” the chief said. “He was the guy that when you go on a call, you knew he was going to be there.” Sheriff Darryl Forte confirmed that no Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were wounded during the shooting. Missouri police officer Cody Allen was SHOT AND KILLED in the line of duty yesterday. Court employee Drexel Mack was also killed. Two other officers were shot and are currently hospitalized. The cop killer was taken into custody but no name or mugshot have been released. pic.twitter.com/ty4ly0tDWL — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) March 1, 2024 “We continue to receive updates on the situation this afternoon in Independence, in which police officers have been shot and injured,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a tweet. “Teresa and I are praying for the @IndepMoPolice officers involved and all who work to protect us.” According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Officer Cody Allen had served with the Independence Police Department for two years and had previously served with the Grandview Police Department. He is survived by his wife and two children.