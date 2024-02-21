Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The mother of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade shooting suspect Lyndell Mays established a GoFundMe page to help him navigate this “tragic time.”

Teneal Burnside is the suspect’s mother. She set up the fundraising page for her 23-year-old son, who remains hospitalized following the shooting, the Post Millennial reported.

Mays sustained nine gunshot wounds during a gun battle that occurred between him and another man. The shooting rocked the celebratory crowd on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the New York Post reported.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan was killed during the shooting. She was a mother of two children and an avid Chiefs fan. She also worked as a local disc jockey and was known as “Lisa G” for KKFI.

Lopez-Galvan co-hosted the program “Taste of Tejano,” which features Hispanic music. She was in her mid-40s and lived with her husband and two children in the suburb of Shawnee, Law Officer reported.

In addition to the death of Lopez-Galvan, 22 other victims were injured during the gunfire that erupted at the conclusion of the victory parade.

The fundraiser established for Mays, read, “He is in the ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration with his older sister.”

“Getting shot multiple times at a time that was [meant] to bring so much joy to so many has [brought] pain and sadness to all that was attending,” it continued.

The firearm used in the shooting was reportedly stolen, the Post Millennial reported.

Mays was charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder as well as armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the news outlet.

Lyndell Mays is seen flashing cash in an undated Facebook photo. ( Facebook/Lyndell Mays)

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between Mays and Dominic Miller, who was also charged on Tuesday with second-degree murder.

Prior to Mays being charged, $100 was raised on GoFundMe. The account has since been deleted, according to the New York Post.

Both Mays and Miller are being held on a $1 million bond.

