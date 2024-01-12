Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WELLSTON, Mo. — Alarming video shows a melee involving a female student throwing blows, kicking and dragging a high school teacher in Missouri. Now the student may face criminal charges as a result of the beating, according to reports.

Video shows the student dragging the science teacher who is already on the ground. It appears the teacher tries to restrain the student as the girl kicks and throws blows outside the classroom on Wednesday. The unidentified 65-year-old teacher at Normandy High School in Wellston was left battered, confused and hospitalized.

“She’s banged up pretty bad,” Greg Stanton said of his female companion, KSDK reported. “She really couldn’t talk. She don’t understand why (she was attacked). She was crying.” One video clip saturating social media shows the St. Louis County educator on the floor desperately trying to defend herself from the student hovering over her while throwing blows to the woman’s head.

The female student continues to smack the educator even when she rolls on top of her, clenching the teacher between her legs as other students occupy the hallway and sound off in the background.

Finally, some fellow students try to pull the girl off the teacher, who rises to her feet just to get knocked over by another person trying to break up the brawl.

A male teacher intervenes and hollers, “Stop! Stop!” while another student leads the screaming girl away, the New York Post reported.

Students say the fight began when the teacher confronted the girl for going to her locker to get medication, which was to help with seizures, according to Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg, one of those to share the footage.

“Our school system is a mess,” he said.

NEW: Missouri high school student beats up her elderly teacher and then has a seizure while in police handcuffs. Our school system is a mess. The incident allegedly happened after the student left class and later returned to grab their backpack. 65-year old Sheryl Rogers told… pic.twitter.com/dLXOox8dL7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 11, 2024

A second clip shows the girl on her back in the hallway with her wrists restrained, seemingly suffering a seizure, with someone trying to make sure she didn’t choke, reported the New York Post.

However, it is unclear if the student required additional medical care or was also hospitalized.

St. Louis police confirmed that they will seek criminal charges against the unidentified teenager in juvenile court, KDSK reported.

Normandy Schools officials said they are “addressing” the incident. ( Google Maps)

On Friday, Normandy High School officials told the New York Post that it is “addressing” the incident.

“The administration is taking this matter seriously, and is fully cooperating with local law enforcement,” it said in a statement.

“Additionally, we have launched an internal investigation to gather all the necessary facts surrounding the incident, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of these investigations.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to Normandy Schools Collective, and our primary focus is to provide a safe and nurturing space for students to learn and for teachers to educate,” it added.