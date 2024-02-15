Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The person killed during Wednesday’s shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade has been identified as a beloved radio disc jockey and mother of two, Lisa Lopez-Galvan. She was an avid Chiefs fan, reported The Kansas City Star.

In addition to the death of Lopez-Galvan, 22 other victims were injured during the gunfire that erupted at the conclusion of the victory parade. The victims include one person who is reportedly in critical condition and 11 children who are expected to recover.

Friends of Lopez-Galvan confirmed her death to The Star after speaking to family members. She reportedly died during surgery at a hospital from a gunshot wound to her abdomen Wednesday afternoon.

Lopez-Galvan was a disc jockey known as “Lisa G” for KKFI and co-host of the program “Taste of Tejano,” which features Hispanic music, the news outlet reported.

Lopez-Galvan was in her mid-40s and lived with her husband and two children in the suburb of Shawnee, according to Fox News.

In a Facebook post, the KKFI community radio station expressed sorrow after learning of Lopez-Galvan’s death.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of ‘Taste of Tejano’ lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the post stated. “Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816-234-5111.”

According to NBC News, three people have been arrested and one weapon was recovered, but authorities have not released further details.

