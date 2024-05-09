Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RUSSELL COUNTY / PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) along with additional allied agencies are investigating a wild shooting rampage that occurred Friday evening, May 3, in Russell County and Pulaski County. A woman reportedly opened fire, killing her husband and sister, before being killed by her brother during a shootout, law enforcement authorities said.

Angela Gosser, 56, is believed to be responsible for fatally shooting her sister, Jennifer Wilson, 57, at one location, and her husband, Larry Gosser, 73, at another location, before driving to her brother’s house last Friday in Jamestown with a gun and forcing her way into the home. She engaged her brother, Darryl Wilson, 58, in a gun battle. He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. She was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

The Kentucky State Police released the following details in a press statement:

On May 3, 2024 at approximately 7:00 P.M. CST, KSP Post 15 received a call from Pulaski County 911 requesting assistance locating a Ford F150 believed to be operated by Angela Gosser, age 56 of Russell Springs. Troopers responded to the Russell County to attempt to locate the vehicle. At approximately 7:24 P.M. CST, Russell County 911 contacted KSP Post 15 and requested investigative assistance with a deadly shooting incident that had occurred at a residence on South KY 619 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Angela Gosser had arrived at a residence on South KY 619 belonging to her brother, Darryl Wilson, age 58 of Jamestown. Once at the residence, Ms. Gosser armed herself with a firearm and forced entry into the residence. Upon Ms. Gosser entering the residence, there was an apparent exchange of gunfire between Ms. Gosser and Mr. Wilson with both individuals receiving gunshot wounds. Mr. Wilson was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Ms. Gosser injuries were fatal and she was pronounced deceased by the Russell County Coroner. While at the scene on South KY 619, KSP received a request for a welfare check on Angela Gosser’s sister, Jennifer Wilson, age 57 of Russell Springs. Family members of Ms. Wilson reported they had been unable to make contact with her, causing them to become concerned for her safety. KSP Troopers and Russell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Hammond Road in Russell County. Troopers and Deputies located a Toyota Camry partially off the roadway when they arrived on Hammond Road. Upon contact with the vehicle, a lone occupant, Jennifer Wilson, was located in the driver’s seat with apparent fatal gunshot wounds to the head. The preliminary investigation revealed that before the incident at her brother’s residence on South KY 619, Ms. Gosser encountered Ms. Wilson on Hammond Road. Ms. Gosser armed herself with a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the passenger area of the vehicle, fatally striking Ms. Wilson. Ms. Wilson was pronounced deceased by the Russell County Coroner.

In yet another lethal encounter Friday evening, Larry Gosser was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO officials confirmed late Saturday night that he died after being shot by his wife, Angela Gosser, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Larry Gosser was working on a tree on his property when his wife gunned him down, local law enforcement authorities said.

“Right now, that is open for investigation. We are still working with detectives and looking for leads. They are back there working to find the end of it,” Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones told WKYT.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk said Saturday, “It’s still very raw.”

Larry and Angela Gosser in an undated photo. ( Angela Wilson Gosser / Facebook)

“She shot her husband first,” Wilson Funeral Home Director Daniel Wilson told the news outlet Saturday. “The investigation is very much ongoing,”

The funeral home director said he is not related to the family but was their neighbor. “They’ve always been close to our family, and it’s an honor to serve them,” he said.

Larry Gosser was a retired sergeant with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife after 16 years of service, according to Wilson Funeral Home records.

Larry Gosser was working on a tree on his property in western Pulaski County when his wife opened fire on him, according to officials. ( Wilson Funeral Home)

According to his obituary, Larry Gosser was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors, loved his animals and most of all loved spending time with his family and friends, the New York Post reported.

Investigators from multiple jurisdictions are participating in the ongoing investigation. They have not yet announced a motive for the killings.