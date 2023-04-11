Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Five people were murdered and eight others were injured during the mass shooting at a Louisville bank on Monday. Among the critically wounded is Officer Nicholas Wilt of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Wilt, 26, is one of two officers shot during the ordeal. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head and remained in critical condition Monday evening. Wilt only graduated the police academy a month ago. Two other victims were also listed in critical condition, while three sustained serious injuries but are expected to survive, the New York Post reported. Status of the others remains unclear.

Authorities also identified all five homicide victims, including Tommy Elliott, 63, a senior vice president at the Old National Bank, and personal friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on how to be a good dad,” Beshear said. “These are irreplaceable, amazing individuals that a terrible act of violence tore from all of us.”

The other homicide victims were identified as Jim Tutt, 64, a market executive, Joshua Barrick, 40, another senior vice president, Juliana Farmer, 45, a commercial loan specialist; and Deanna Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer.

Tommy Elliott ( Facebook/Tommy Elliott)

Jim Tutt ( Linkedin)

Joshua Barrick ( Linkedin)

Juliana Farmer ( Facebook/Juliana Farmer)

Deanna Eckert (L inkedin)

The mass murder was reportedly committed by Connor Sturgeon, 25, a former bank employee, The Post reported.

The victims were shot and killed when Sturgeon stormed into the Old National Bank in the city’s downtown area at about 8.30 a.m. and opened fire in a first floor conference room, according to law enforcement authorities.

Connor Sturgeon ( Linkedin)

Sturgeon died during the bloodbath, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether he committed suicide or was shot by responding officers during a brief exchange of gunfire.

