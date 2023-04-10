Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPDATE: Police now say that eight people were injured (up from six) in addition to those who were killed in the Monday morning mass murder in downtown Louisville. It remains unclear if the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or was killed by officers.

Moreover, an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was injured during the incident. Police said the wounded officer is in critical condition and undergoing surgery at University of Louisville Hospital.

Former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly — who was seriously wounded by gunfire from Breanna Taylor’s boyfriend in 2020 — tweeted, “Please pray for my city today. Mass shooting by a disgruntled employee. Officers responded and 2 of them shot as well. One officer had 2 weeks on the job and was shot in the head. 5 dead (including shooter) 6 wounded.”

Five people are dead and six were wounded after a mass shooting Monday morning at a downtown bank in Louisville. The suspect is among the dead at the scene, police confirmed.

Law enforcement authorities did not say whether or not they were counting the shooter among the five dead or not. Officials also said that an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is injured, although it’s unclear how the injury occurred, WLKY reported.

LMPD said they responded to calls of “an active aggressor” about 9:00 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main, at the Old National Bank building, which is next to Louisville Slugger Field in the downtown area.

Police said the scene is stabilized and there is no longer an active danger to the public at this time, although they’ve asked people to stay clear of the impacted area.

This is a breaking story. We will provide further details as they become available.