Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Every time we experience a mass shooting, the logical side of my brain cannot understand what is so difficult about living in peace with one another—even those we view as different! It’s inexcusable, yet has been repeated throughout history.

In the race sensitive culture in which we live, I find myself going out of the way to be polite to people from different ethnic backgrounds from my own. Why? Is it due to government legislation or the condition of my heart?

Hint: The government cannot legislate love for people; it can only punish behavior that collides with civil conduct.

Legislate all you want, America is hemorrhaging from the heart and more laws will not solve the problem, but there is a solution.

The laws of humanity govern actions. The laws of God guide the heart and mind.

That is why human laws will never eradicate evil. It (governmental laws) requires coercion and threat of punishment to comply. But a person with goodness of heart can offer willing compliance.

King Solomon knew this principle well when he wrote, “Watch over your heart with all diligence, For from it flow the springs of life” (Proverbs 4:23 ESV).

So did the physician writing one of the Gospels: “The good person out of the good treasure of his heart produces good, and the evil person out of his evil treasure produces evil, for out of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaks” (Luke 6:45 ESV).

I believe the desire for goodness found in my heart is the result of my faith. In my imperfect condition, I pursue godliness.

If you view yourself as a good person, what is the source of origin and how can it be sustained?

To be more civilized we need hearts to change. I’m all for laws that lock up evildoers, but that will not stop mass murderers who wish to destroy people on a school campus or anywhere else.

“Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14 NLT).

I have been a follower of Christ many years. There are so many things I don’t know and cannot answer, but I know this; When I embraced life choices that mocked God, I enjoyed short term pleasure but suffered many agonizing consequences. Once I discovered what it means to live the “abundant life,” I reaped rewards like peace, joy, and happiness that do not require anything more than following God’s laws.

MORE

You can read more editorials from Jim McNeff here .

. You can find Jim McNeff’s books here.