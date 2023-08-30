Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A newly minted officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department quickly became an ex-officer after he was fired over the weekend, according to a report.

Luis Rodriguez was one of 19 LMPD officers sworn in on Friday following his graduation from the department’s police academy. He apparently celebrated his achievement by drinking too much and was charged with DUI early Saturday morning, WDRB reported.

Rodriguez, 36, was involved in a non-injury collision around 2 a.m. near Frankfort Avenue and McCready Avenue. He reportedly struck multiple parked cars while driving impaired, law enforcement officials said in a statement on Monday.

The new officer was scheduled for his first shift on Sunday, but Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel wasted no time and immediately terminated him, according to the press release.

Rodriguez told responding officers he had been drinking at a bar with friends, that he was drunk, put his hands behind his back and said “let’s go,” according to the arrest report. His blood-alcohol content (BAC) was .189, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Rodriguez was arrested and released without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

