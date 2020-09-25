LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new video has emerged showing the tense moments after Louisville Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly was struck by gunfire while executing the search warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment on the night she was killed.

Mattingly was wounded by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who claimed he didn’t know police were making entry, even though Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron verified “knock-notice” was given and heard by an adjacent neighbor.

In the bodycam footage – which attorney Todd McMurtry tells Fox News he received from Mattingly – an officer is heard repeatedly yelling “put him on the trunk” while colleagues escorted Mattingly away from the scene of the shooting for medical attention. Mattingly said a bullet struck his femoral artery and he later had to undergo surgery, AP News reported.

“They called him a ‘murderer,’ when all he did was defend himself” McMurtry said in a tweet accompanying the video.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

This is the raw video of Louisville officer Sgt. John Mattingly shortly after Kenneth Walker shot him. They called him a "murderer," when all he did was defend himself. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/oCaum8neaB — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) September 24, 2020

In a separate statement to Fox News, McMurtry said he represents “Jon in his affirmative claims against people who slandered him by calling him a ‘murderer.’”

Police in the video can also be heard saying “grab under his arms” and “cover him, let’s go” as they move the wounded sergeant. “Go a little faster,” one then says.

The footage of Mattingly began after officers applied a tourniquet to his injured leg, according to news WAVE3.

As of Friday, Mattingly remains on leave. Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder did not reveal Thursday during a virtual news briefing when Mattingly would report back to work.

A federal investigation into Taylor’s death is ongoing. Mattingly was not indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury for his involvement in Taylor’s death.