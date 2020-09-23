LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death “knocked and announced” themselves — and did not execute a “no-knock warrant” as previously believed, Kentucky’s attorney general said Wednesday.

At a press conference, AG Daniel Cameron said a neighbor corroborated police claims that they knocked on Taylor’s apartment door and announced themselves as police in the early hours of March 13, New York Post reported.

“Evidence showed officers knocked and announced their presence at the apartment,” Cameron said, following the announcement from a grand jury to indict one of the officers, Brett Hankison, on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing his weapon into another apartment.

Cameron also defended two other officers involved — Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly — saying they were first shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, before returning fire.

“Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired on by Kenneth Walker,” Cameron said.

Mattingly and Cosgrove were not indicted.

Cameron said the grand jury began hearing evidence Monday and wrapped up the case around noon Wednesday.