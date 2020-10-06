Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden all but conceded during an MSNBC town hall event on Monday night that he no longer had the support of law enforcement agencies, who he also said needed “sensitivity training.”

Biden was asked by a woman, who described herself as a mother of a police officer and wife of a retired police officer, to address the “troubling” movement to defund the police and how his policies would promote the safety of officers and communities. “Biden dodged the question of safety, but pointed out that cops had supported him in the past,” The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“I have had overwhelming support from police my whole career, up until this year,” Biden told the woman.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admitted during an NBC town hall that he no longer has the support of law enforcement when questioned by the wife of a police officer.https://t.co/1zjsaZNnc5 pic.twitter.com/v0GIjLLFZe — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2020

President Donald Trump grilled Biden during the presidential debate over the lack of support that he has received from law enforcement groups, saying, “He doesn’t have any law support. He has no law enforcement,” Daily Wire reported.

When Biden countered by claiming that Trump’s statement was not true, Trump pressed him, “Oh, really, who do you have? Name one group that supports you. Name one group that came out and supported you. Go ahead. Think we have time.”

“We don’t have time to do anything,” Biden said.

“No. No. Think right now,” Trump continued. “Name one law enforcement group that came out in support of you.”

“Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out there … You earned this endorsement, and I’m proud to give it,” said NYC Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch, when offering to support Trump.

And more endorsements from New York State.

“Donald Trump has our back. President Trump has supported us when so many people have turned against us,” NYS Troopers PBA president Thomas Mungeer said.

Police in Florida said they were proud to endorse the president for re-election.

“I spelled it out on what’s going on not just in Florida but across this country that, ‘Hey, you know what, we’re getting beat up. We’re getting used like a punching bag and we’re tired of it and President Donald Trump has been there for us. He supported us,’” said John Kazanjian, president of the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

Joe Biden has been unable to generate support from law enforcement in his bid to become president. (File photo)

While Trump has earned the endorsement of multiple influential law enforcement groups, Biden’s support from police has come from individual former officials, among them “former U.S. attorneys, former state attorneys general, former sheriffs, and former police chiefs,” as well as former Obama administration secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano, Fox News reported in early September.

Later during the MSNBC town hall event, Biden called for police officers to receive “more help,” more money and “sensitivity training.”

As Biden appeases the left, active-duty law enforcement professionals and retirees (without the term “former” in front of their name) overwhelmingly support Trump’s bid for a second term.