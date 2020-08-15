NEW YORK — New York’s biggest police union backed President Trump’s bid for re-election Friday, as Trump slammed a “a left wing war on cops.”
“We need your strong voice across the country,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.
The Police Benevolent Association — the largest of the city’s police unions — says it represents 50,000 current and retired police officers, New York Daily News reported.
Lynch and Trump spoke before a crowd at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J. attended by PBA leaders wearing red MAGA hats.
Lynch said it was the first time in his memory that the PBA had endorsed a presidential candidate.
“That’s how important this is,” he said to applause from the crowd. “Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out there … You earned this endorsement, and I’m proud to give it.”
“We have to bring order back to our cities, back to our country,” said Trump, who said Joe Biden will make the country more dangerous.
“No one will be safe in Biden’s America …. They’re ruining your suburbs, they want to ruin it,” he said.
Trump also said he believes he can win New York state, which would give him 29 votes in the Electoral College, according to Daily News.
“We’re going to give New York a real shot,” Trump said. “I think we have a real chance is winning New York.”