“We need your strong voice across the country,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.

The Police Benevolent Association — the largest of the city’s police unions — says it represents 50,000 current and retired police officers, New York Daily News reported.

Lynch and Trump spoke before a crowd at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J. attended by PBA leaders wearing red MAGA hats.

Lynch said it was the first time in his memory that the PBA had endorsed a presidential candidate. "That's how important this is," he said to applause from the crowd. "Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out there … You earned this endorsement, and I'm proud to give it."