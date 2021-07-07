Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana police officer was gunned down and killed near a federal building Wednesday afternoon in Terre Haute.

The suspect is in custody and undergoing surgery at a local hospital, authorities confirmed, according to WXIN-TV. The suspect is reportedly connected to a gold or silver Ford F-150 pickup truck with rear end damage that was sought by police.

In a tweet, Terre Haute police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said, “We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows.”

Police said further details would be made available once specific circumstances have been confirmed and the officer’s family has been notified.

We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows. — Sgt. Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) July 7, 2021

The fatal shooting comes on the same day that three undercover personnel were shot in Chicago. Among the wounded is a Chicago police officer and two ATF agents. They were actively working a case and riding in an undercover vehicle when they were fired upon. They are all expected to recover from their injuries.

It’s worth noting that ambush attacks on law enforcement officers nationwide are up 91 percent year to date compared to 2020, Law Officer reported.

The National Fraternal Order of Police found that 51 law enforcement officers were shot in 40 ambush-style attacks, as of June 30. They’ve recently released a PSA, “Comply Now, Complain Later,” trying to combat the violence against law enforcement officers.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...













