Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) revealed sobering statistics Thursday regarding ambush attacks on law enforcement officers around the country.

As of June, 150 officers have been shot, 51 officers were shot in 40 ambush-style attacks, and 28 cops have been killed by gunfire, year to date. This is a 91 percent increase in ambush attacks from the year before, according to the National FOP.

🚨Witnessing a SURGE in violence against the brave men and women of law enforcement. Ambush-Style Attacks on officers are up 91% from 2020 (YTD). So far this year: ⚠️ 150 Officers Shot ⚠️ 28 Officers Killed by Gunfire ⚠️ 51 Officers Shot in 40 Ambush-style Attacks pic.twitter.com/hP4WtyScUj — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) July 1, 2021

These are startling figures, even with the violence of 2020 as a backdrop when 48 ambush-style attacks occurred that left 60 wounded and 12 dead, according to the FOP’s 2020 summary.

The crimes represent a disturbing trend of violence being committed against law enforcement personnel in the past few months, Post Millennial reported.

Ken Cuccinelli, the former Virginia attorney general and acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, commented on the bravery demonstrated by America’s cops. “This speaks for itself. Like most Americans, I very much appreciate the bravery and commitment of our law enforcement personnel all across the country.”

This speaks for itself. Like most Americans, I very much appreciate the bravery and commitment of our law enforcement personnel all across the country. https://t.co/67jvaSY4dL — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) July 2, 2021