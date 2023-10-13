Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and another officer was wounded inside an airport parking garage as they attempted to stop thieves breaking into a vehicle upon arriving for work Thursday night.

The officers were just beginning their shift about 11:00 p.m. as part of the department’s Airport Unit when fatal gunfire erupted inside a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport, police officials confirmed, according to the New York Post.

Interim Commissioner John Stanford said the two officers — a 50-year-old and a 60-year-old — just stepped out of their vehicle inside the public parking garage when they “observed a few individuals breaking into another vehicle.”

As they confronted the suspects, one opened fire and shot the 50-year-old officer multiple times in the torso.

The two officers had just stepped out of their vehicle inside the parking garage when they “observed a few individuals breaking into another vehicle.” (Screenshot FOX 29 Philadelphia)

The 22-year law enforcement veteran was pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m. inside Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the officer’s name since additional family members were being notified, but said he leaves behind a wife and one child, NBC 10 reported.

“The officer that was pronounced … that was murdered tonight, he is married with a child, they are here at the hospital, as you can imagine, heartbroken and devastated that their family member is not coming home tonight,” Stanford said.

The second officer suffered a gunshot wound in the arm and was transported to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition, according to Stanford.

One person believed to be involved in the shooting was struck by gunfire and apparently transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in a private automobile, where the individual was pronounced dead.

Though Stanford was unable to confirm the deceased person at CHOP was part of the shooting, he said that individual was “very similar to the suspect description.”

Stanford has grown weary after Philadelphia police officers have been shot at multiple times this month, including three times last week, the New York Post reported.

“A numb moment for us tonight to again encounter something like this. We just had three officers shot last week and then this tonight.”

“So you can imagine what we feel, you could imagine what this department is going through, and quite frankly how this city should be feeling to know that this is happening to two of the men that have served them twenty-plus years and ultimately one giving his life tonight for the city of Philadelphia,” he added.

Police are looking for additional perpetrators involved in the shooting as well as a suspect vehicle described as a Dodge Durango.