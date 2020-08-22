GARY, Ind. — A police service dog (PSD) of the Gary Police Department recently died due to what authorities believe is poisoning.

Police have not yet determined how or when K9 Willie, a German shepherd, was poisoned, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield. Willie was one of the newest PSDs in the department and his handler was Officer Donald Briggs.

The Gary K9 Association is seeking donations to assist with purchasing K9s that serve with the Gary Police Department…. Posted by Gary Police Department on Thursday, August 20, 2020

The circumstances surrounding Willie’s death last month and why authorities suspect he was poisoned have not yet been released.