BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana police K9 shot in the line of duty last week is well on his way to a full recovery, according to reports.

K9 Mack was shot during an incident Jan. 5 involving the detention of four suspects traveling in a stolen truck in north Baton Rouge, Law Officer reported.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crime unfolded shortly before midnight when a handler and K9 Mack stopped a suspected stolen white Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

As the two waited for assisting officers to arrive, police said the four occupants in the suspect vehicle attempted to flee on foot.

As a result, a foot chase ensued, during which Mack reportedly apprehended one of the suspects. Consequently, the suspect retaliated by firing a weapon, shooting and wounding the police service dog.

The Baton Rouge Police Department shared a brief update Tuesday on the condition of Mack, a 2-year-old K9 with the department, WBRZ reported.

We are happy to see K9 Mack in good spirits 💙 #OneTeam

After the shooting, K9 Mack was taken to the LSU Veterinary Clinic for treatment and has been on the mend for more than a week.

A suspect responsible for shooting Mack was taken into custody, Law Officer reported.