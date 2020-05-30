A Federal Protective Service Officer was killed and another injured Friday in a shooting at a federal building in Oakland, California as riots over the death of George Floyd erupted in the city.

The identity of the officer has not yet been identified.

According to the FBI, the shooting occurred at the Ronald V Dellums Federal Building when a vehicle approached the building and opened fire at the security officers.

“The FBI has deployed investigators and the Evidence Response Team to the crime scene,” the agency said in a statement. “We will continue to work this investigation alongside the Oakland Police Department.”

The Federal Protective Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for protecting more than 9,000 federal facilities across the country.

According to the DHS website, the FPS’ mission is “to prevent, protect, respond to and recover from terrorism, criminal acts, and other hazards threatening the U.S. Government’s critical infrastructure, services, and the people who provide or receive them.”