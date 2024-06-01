Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Gila River, AZ. – A police officer in field training was shot and killed and his field training officer seriously injured when they responded to a disturbance. Gila River Police Department officers arrived at a home in the community around 2:00 a.m. local time after receiving an emergency call. A large crowd was gathered, and as the police officers worked to address the disturbance, gunshots were fired, police said.

In total, six people were shot.

The victims were taken to a hospital where Officer Joshua Briese died from his injuries. His field training officer is listed in serious but stable condition.

One other person was also pronounced dead. They were not identified.

Officer Briese had been with Gila River Police for less than a year and was still in training.

“Our hearts and prayers are with these police officers, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident,” the department said.

Officer Briese was originally from Billings, Montana. He was the son of former Yellowstone County Deputy David Briese, who died in the line of duty in 2006.

Deputy David Briese was killed in an automobile accident on I-90, near King Avenue West in Billings, while responding to backup an officer who was dealing with a combative impaired driver.

